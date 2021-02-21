“The best on-screen kisser is Aamir Khan” – says Emraan Hashmi 

Emraan Hashmi and Bhushan Kumar have collaborated on several projects in the past, including the last single ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon.’ They now team up for another romantic song ‘Lut Gaye’ directed by the talented duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao. While the promotions of the song are on virtually, Emraan Hashmi sat down with Bollywood Hungama to discuss starring in a music video, his films, and more.

During the quickfire round, when asked who is the best on-screen kisser apart from him, he said, "Aamir Khan." When asked what is the one question he would ask certain celebrities including Salman Khan, he said, "I would ask where does he get his wit from? I think he is very witty."

When asked what is the way to piss Ajay Devgn off, Emraan said, "To shoot with him after 8 in the night."

Furthermore, Emraan Hashmi spoke about a quality he admires about Shah Rukh Khan and said, "I think his hard work, and his persistence. I think these are good qualities."

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in as the villain in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

