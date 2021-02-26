Priya Prakash Varrier has a nasty fall as she shoots a romantic song with Nithiin; watch

South Indian actress Priya Prakash Varrier had become an overnight sensation thanks to her wink in her debut Malayalam film. She once again went viral on social media when she took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen tripping and falling to the ground.

In the video, Priya was shooting for a romantic song for her Telugu debut Check. She is seen running into the frame while shooting for the song. However, as she tries to hop on to her co-star Nithiin's back, she trips and suffers a fall.

Nithiin and the rest of the crew help her up and ask if she is okay. Priya laughs and says that she will do another take.

Sharing the video, Priya wrote a hilarious caption which read, "Visual representation of life knocking me down everytime I try and take a leap of faith @actor_nithiin @rahulshrivatsav @sekharmaster #checkonfeb26th (sic)."

Her Telugu debut film, Check, released today in theatres. Directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, the film also stars Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

