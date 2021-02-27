“20 years have gone by in the blink of an eye” – says Priyanka Chopra reminiscing about winning Miss India

Actor Priyanka Chopra has extended best wishes to Miss India 2021 pageant contestants and reminisced about her days when she won Miss India 20 years ago. She won Miss India and went onto win Miss World.

"Many congratulations to the contestants of this year’s pageant. A world of opportunity awaits each one of you… grab it and make it your own. Thank you @feminamissindia for this wonderful reminder & for giving me an amazing starting point…," she wrote in a tweet. She added a picture of her winning moment.

20 years have gone by in the blink of eye! Watch the Grand Finale telecast of @VLCCindia @feminamissindia 2020 pageant on Sunday, 28th February at 12 noon & 5pm on @ColorsTV HD & JioTV

She continued, "20 years have gone by in the blink of an eye!"

Speaking of the winning Miss World, she told Jimmy Fallon once in an interview that she had burnt herself. “I have this crazy tendril down my face. At that time, I tried to play it cool as if it was a choice but it really wasn't. I was trying to curl my hair and there was like, 90 girls backstage, and everyone was moving around and getting their hair and make-up done. I was trying to curl my hair and somebody jostled me. I burnt myself and the skin scabbed."

Miss India 2021 finale will telecast on Sunday, February 28.

