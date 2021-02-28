Kriti Sanon keeps it casual in crop top and cargo pants, carries Balmain Paris bag worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs

After completing her shooting schedule of Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, Kriti Sanon is back in the bay reading to roll her next which is a horror-comedy Bhediya. The film will star Kriti along with Varun Dhawan for the second time after Dilwale.

Giving away the perfect weekend vibes, the actress was spotted in the city sporting a casual chic look on Saturday. The stunner was seen clad in a black sleeveless tee with matching cargo pants and white shoes.

Pairing it with cool sunglasses, she opted for a white sling bag from Balmain Paris worth $1995 (Rs. 1.5 lakhs approx) to add a little drama to her overall black outfit.

Having a packed slate, the actress also has Vikas Bahl's Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff and Laxman Utekar's Mimi in her kitty.

