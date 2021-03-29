Ranbir Kapoor is focussed on a ladoo in this throwback Holi picture with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima

On the occasion of Holi, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram stories and treated fans with a throwback picture featuring her, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The picture was clicked on a Holi day many moons ago.

In the picture, Ranbir can be seen seated in his mother's lap with all his focus on a ladoo in his hand. Riddhima stood beside her actor mother and smiled for the camera. Neetu, who has both her hands wrapped around her kids.

The Holi parties hosted by the Kapoor family at the RK studios used to be the talk of the town at one point. Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor would host iconic parties with members of the film industry in attendance. However, the Holi parties by the Kapoor family in recent years have died down.

They might give the celebrations a miss this year owing to the recent deaths in the family. Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020, while his brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away in February this year. As for Ranbir Kapoor, the actor recently tested negative for COVID-19 and is currently recovering.

