Jacqueline Fernandez launches YOLO foundation; aims to spread kindness through this initiative

Jacqueline Fernandez has set up the You Only Live Once foundation to create and share stories of kindness in everyday life. She has tied up with several NGOs that cater to the different needs in our society to begin with. Now, when the world needs it more than ever before, the actress has set up a platform to provide relief and help to those who need it.

With an NGO called the Roti Bank, Jacqueline will be providing 1 Lakh Meals this month. Partnering with the Feline foundation the actress has taken initiative to help stray animals. Additionally, the actress will also be distributing masks and sanitizers to front line workers who continue to work relentlessly, the Mumbai Police Force.

She took to her social media and wrote in a post, “We have this one life, let’s do whatever we can to make a difference in this world!! I am proud to announce the launch of the YOLO Foundation; an initiative to Create and Share Stories of Kindness ???????????? In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can. Watch this space to know how you can contribute and make a difference to the lives around you #staysafe #spreadlove #helpothers ???? @rotibankfdn @rahosafein @mumbaipolice @thefelinefoundation".

Jacqueline Fernandez has often stepped out and extended her help to the ones who needed it the most during tough times. Whether it was helping rebuild houses post-flood relief or working towards the nourishment of children, with her positive attitude, she has spread love and joy to those who needed it the most.

