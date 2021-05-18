Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen make it to bottom 3; first contestant eliminated

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are just not fulfilling the tasks but also enjoying Cape Town, South Africa. The shoot began earlier this month but the season has already started with burdensome tasks and eliminations.
Starting with its first elimination round, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Vishal Aditya Singh were at the bottom of the score board, which concluded that their performances weren’t on par with others.
Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari among others are still part of season 11.
