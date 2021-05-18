Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani depict heartbreaking love story in ‘Tum Bewafa Ho’ music video teaser

Actors Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani are soon coming up with their new music titled 'Tum Bewafa Ho'. Both the actors are going to share the screen with each other again after working together on the romantic thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Both Arjun and Nia took to their Instagram shared a glimpse of the music video. The teaser shows one of them is getting married to someone else despite being in love with each other. The teaser gave a beautiful sneak peek of a heartbreaking love story with a message stating how there were ‘wounds that never show on body that were ‘deeper and more hurtful than anything that bleeds.'

Sharing this Arjun and Nia wrote and revealed the release date and details of the song and wrote " #tumbewafaho out on the 20th of may on #drjrecords.”

Apart from this, Arjun Bijlani is also all set and gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 and is currently in Cape Town for its shoot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Also Read: Nia Sharma posts alluring pictures in traditional Eid look from upcoming music video ‘Tum Bewafa Ho’ starring Arjun Bijlani

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results