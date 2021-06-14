Dilip Kumar gets discharged from the hospital after undergoing minor procedure

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar who was hospitalised on Sunday morning has been discharged from the hospital today. He underwent a minor procedure on Wednesday to remove fluid from his lungs. An update on his official Twitter account confirmed that the veteran actor will be returning home today.
"With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah, and the entire team at Hinduja Khar. –Faisal Farooqui," read the tweet.
On Sunday, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Non-COVID facility of Hinduja after he complained of breathlessness. After running a couple of tests, he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.
Dilip Kumar made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, and Saira Banu made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee. And both of them tied the knot in 1966.
