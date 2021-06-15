This weekend Super Dancer – Chapter 4 celebrates ‘Kumar Sanu Special’ with the singing maestro himself

This weekend Super Dancer – Chapter 4 promises to offer a unique and extraordinary experience to its viewers. Celebrating ‘Kumar Sanu Special’ with the legendary singer himself, the audience will not just witness exceptional dance performances from the contestants but also Kumar Sanu obliging every farmayish that comes his way!
A great mix of singing and dancing awaits the viewers this weekend, and not to forget some fun and emotional anecdotes as well. Celebrating Father’s Day, the contestants will be in for a big surprise along with Kumar Sanu and Anurag Basu who will receive heartfelt messages from their respective children.
