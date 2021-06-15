Karisma Kapoor flaunts her morning look in customised comfy pink pajamas

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is a beauty personified. Her comfy and casual style is something you can relate to. Recently, the actress posed in all comfy pajamas and we love it.
On Tuesday, she posted a few pictures from her balcony where she was seen wearing pink striped pajamas. The set consists of a white-pink striped shirt and matching pants. The pajamas were customised with her nick named ‘lolo’ stitched on the shirt with a heart emoticon.
On the work front, Karisma Kapoor she was last seen in a web series Mentalhood which released back in 2020 on ALT Balaji.
