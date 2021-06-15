Karisma Kapoor flaunts her morning look in customised comfy pink pajamas

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is a beauty personified. Her comfy and casual style is something you can relate to. Recently, the actress posed in all comfy pajamas and we love it.

On Tuesday, she posted a few pictures from her balcony where she was seen wearing pink striped pajamas. The set consists of a white-pink striped shirt and matching pants. The pajamas were customised with her nick named ‘lolo’ stitched on the shirt with a heart emoticon.

With her makeup subtle and with only pink lips and blushed up cheek, she kept her hair all tied in a top ponytail. She looked as always beautiful. She captioned the picture, “Still only in my pajamas but keep smiling and stay full of hope.”

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor she was last seen in a web series Mentalhood which released back in 2020 on ALT Balaji.

