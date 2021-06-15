Kartik Aaryan spreads awareness about CPR

In the past year in these uncertain times, if there is something we have learned and understood is the fact that nothing is more important than health. Kartik Aaryan who has always been there for the masses to spread the right awareness on social media takes another step to spread the right information.
Kartik Aaryan has taken up the cause to spread awareness about CPR. Cardiac arrest has been a common cause of deaths across all age groups for a long time. A way to prevent your loved ones from succumbing to a cardiac arrest is to learn the effective skills of CPR. No wonder Kartik Aaryan makes netizens aware of this and asks people to join a workshop held by iCare – an initiative by cardiologists.
Last year during the pandemic, Aaryan had taken up the cause to spread the right information about the dos’ and dont's during the pandemic and busted several myths too in his own signature witty way.
