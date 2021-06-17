Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes spokeswoman for international lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star and is seen achieving new heights each day. The actress has now joined the ranks of accomplished women who will be the spokeswomen for the international lingerie brand- Victoria’s Secret.

Priyanka Chopra will be featuring alongside other prominent names from different fields including FIFA World Cup-winning champ Megan Riponoe, Chinese skier and women's sports advocate Eileen Gu, British model ad activist Paloma Elsesser, South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, and Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio.

Victoria’s Secret shared pictures of the spokeswomen from across the world on Instagram and wrote, “These extraordinary partners, with their unique backgrounds, interests and passions will collaborate with us to create revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, new internal associate programs and rally support for causes vital to women.”

Reportedly this is part of the labels rebranding initiatives. After the annual fashion show of 2019, the brand had faced severe backlash and criticism for not embracing models of all sizes and backgrounds.

In a statement, Priyanka said that she is looking forward to developing future collections that inclusive of all people and also expressed her excitement for new customers to feel represented.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra says it’s ‘hot girl summer’ in white cropped shirt and denim shirts; Nick Jonas can’t stop swooning

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results