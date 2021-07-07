Rohit Shetty says he now understands why Salman Khan would lie down while hosting Bigg Boss

Season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi which recently completed its shoot in Cape Town will start airing on television from July 17. Ahead of the premiere, a series f promo videos of the show have started airing on television. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the season has Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, and others as contestants.

In one of the recent promos, the host of the stunt-based reality show, Rohit Shetty was seen remembering Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. In the video, singer Rahul Vaidya is heard singing 'Pehla Nasha' while Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijalani engage in funny bromance. Seeing this, Shetty lies down on the floor just like Salman Khan does on Bigg Boos. After lying on the floor, Shetty said, "Salman Bhai, now I understand why you lie down in Bigg Boss."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While other contestants laugh at Shetty's reaction, Arjun and Vishal continue their bromance. Finally, Rohit jumps into a box placed on the set. He asks the contestants to call him only when the romance between the two contestants is over.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Promo: Rohit Shetty calls Vishal Aditya Singh ‘himmatwala’ as he performs daredevil stunts

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results