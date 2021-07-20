Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra’s connection in Raj Kundra pornographic case revealed

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the late hours of July 19 for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. A case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 under sections 292 of IPC, sections 67, 67A of Information Technology and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Rules 3 and 4. Several people who were arrested by the police were found to have links with Raj Kundra.

Now, two names that have popped out in the news are of actresses Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra. Both the actresses have allegedly confessed to having earlier linked to the soft porn case and in their statement, they have said that Raj Kundra was the one who brought them to the adult industry.

Poonam Pandey reportedly filed a police complaint against Raj Kundra in 2019 and subsequently registered a case at the honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud & theft. According to Poonam, she had a contract with Raj Kundra's firm Armsprime Media in March 2019. The firm dealt with several types of apps and Poonam Pandey was one of the clients of Raj's firm. Poonam and Raj agreed upon a certain percentage of the revenue generated by the app to be given to her. However, she saw disparities in revenue sharing and hence, decided to terminate the contract. Poonam Pandey in her complaint has stated that her pictures and videos are illegally been used by Raj Kundra and his associates even after the termination of her contract.

According to the reports, she was reached for the statement but the matter is subjudice, and hence, she'll prefer to limit her statements. She also said that she has complete faith in the police & the judicial process.

Poonam also said that she'll not use this opportunity to highlight her trauma and says her heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty & her kids at this moment as she must be going through unimaginable circumstances.

While talking about Sherlyn Chopra's connection to this case, it is been reported and according to her statement, the actress has so far done about 15 to 20 projects for Raj Kundra for which she was paid a hefty amount of Rs. 30 lakh per project.

