Form Kylie Jenner, Janhvi Kapoor to Nora Fatehi, celebs infuse dominant colour pink in 2021

Pink has always been the colour we all obsess over! From baby doll dresses to latex suits- there’s nothing pink can’t glam up. Here’s showing you 5 ways how you can easily make Pink the dominant colour in your styling this season!

PANTS

Pink Pants are the way to go! Pairing it with light pastel pants or a statement top- makes your styling go a long way! Picking a wide leg or mom denim silhouette is always the better option than going for skinny denims!

BAGS

Pink bags are the way to go this season! Shoulder bags, vintage styles, 90’s designs- it’s all making the pink trend thrive! Pairing it with a monotone outfit or going all Barbie with an all-pink outfit!

BODYCON DRESS

A Pink dress is the simplest pick for this season. It’s a no brainer, don your pink dress with strappy heels, some simple accessories and a cutesy shoulder bag- you’ve got your styling on point.

GO DESI

Pink Lehengas for brides or your fancy pink this wedding season- be it the lighter shades or hot pink ones, you’re bound to make a statement. Be it the OTT blouses, heavy lehengas, chiffon sarees, pink sharara- pink has always been a Desi outfit favourite and you can never go wrong with it.

