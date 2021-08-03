Malayalam film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 to get a Hindi remake; Anil Kapoor to reprise Suraj Venjaramoodu’s role

It’s the season of South movie remakes in the Hindi film industry. The latest is the critically-acclaimed 2019 Malayalam film, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. Reportedly, the science fiction comedy-drama directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is being remade in Hindi with Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The original film which stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir is being remade in Tamil and Telugu as well.

As per reports, producer Viki Rajani of Faith Films has bagged the Hindi remake rights of Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. He is known for backing movies like Table No. 21, R…Rajkumar, Phobia, Munna Michael, and the upcoming Aruvi remake. Rajani will be producing the Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 remake in partnership with Sony Pictures India. The film is currently in the scripting stage and Anil Kapoor will be essaying the role of Suraj Venjaramoodu which is that of a conventional, conservative small-town villager.

Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 revolves around an old man and the unlikely bond he forms with a robot that his son brings to take care of him while the latter relocated to Russia for his job. The film will go on floors later this year.

