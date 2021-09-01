Kim Yoo Jung, Byun Woo Seok, Roh Yoon Seo and Park Jung Woo to star in Netflix romance drama 20th Century Girl

South Korean actors Kim Yoo Jung, Byun Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, and Noh Yoon Seo are confirmed to cast in the Netflix Originals’ romantic film 20th Century Girl. It is a romance film which revolves around the painful yet heart-fluttering first love of the 17-year-old Na Bo Ra of 1999, to whom friendship came before love. Her first love was a sweet but heartbreaking experience, and it comes knocking again in the 21st century. First presented by Director Bang Woo Ri in her short film Mrs. Young, this story is about a middle-aged woman who meets the son of her first love, a young man who is a spitting image of his father.

Kim Yoo Jung plays the title role of Na Bo Ra, a tough cookie with a taekwondo black belt and a loyal friend with a heart of gold. She diligently watches every move made by Baek Hyun Jin, the object of her friend’s unrequited love. She will vividly paint the diverse emotions Na Bo Ra experiences along with the turmoil the 17-year-old faces between love and friendship.

Byun Woo Seok will be taking the role of Poong Woon Ho, Na Bo Ra’s classmate at the co-ed high school and a fellow member in media broadcasting class. Park Jung Woo will star as Baek Hyun Jin, Poong Woon Ho’s close friend and the target of Na Bo Ra’s scrutiny as the love interest of her best friend Yeon-doo. Rookie actress Noh Yoon Seo will be playing Yeon Doo, who falls in love with Baek Hyun Jin at first sight. She leaves for the United States for a heart surgery after giving her best friend Na Bo Ra, who swore eternal friendship with her, the task of getting to know everything about Baek Hyun Jin.

Roh Yoon Seo plays Yeon Doo, Bo Ra’s best friend who falls in love with Hyun Jin at first sight and asks her to find out everything about him before leaving for the U.S. to receive heart surgery. As a model turned actor, Roh is a promising newcomer who demonstrated a perfect fit with the Yeon Doo character during her audition. The compelling portrayal of two friends, each with unique colors as different as lavender and lime, brings life to this story about their first loves and devotion to each other.

The film will be produced by The Call, Believer, Luck Key, The Handmaiden, and The Beauty Inside production house- Yong Film. A throwback to 1999 and a nostalgic glimpse into friendships, 20th Century Girl rekindles viewers’ hearts with a turn-of-the-century story of unrequited and unattained first loves. 20th Century Girl will be released worldwide, only on Netflix.

On the work front, Kim Yoo Jung is currently starring in Lovers of the Red Sky. Byun Woo Seok is known for his work in Record of Youth and Search: WWW and Park Jung Woo starred in Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation and the web drama Love Playlist.

