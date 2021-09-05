Yo Yo Honey Singh appears before Delhi’s Tis Hazari court in domestic violence case filed by wife Shalini Talwar

Yo Yo Honey Singh appeared before Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday in connection with the domestic violence case filed against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. The singer arrived with his lawyers for the hearing. Shalini had filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment, and financial violence against him on August 3 this year. She is seeking compensation of Rs. 20 crore.
During a previous hearing on August 28, Shalini broke down in the court. She said that she had given him her ten years and was by his side but he had abandoned her. Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh asked Talwar what she wanted from the court. According to news agency ANI, "What stage is the marriage at? Where is the love lost?" the magistrate asked her. Singh also said that it would be better if the matter could be settled.
