Saira Banu discharged from the hospital

Veteran actor Saira Banu has been discharged from the hospital and returned home. She was hospitalized last week at Hinduja Hospital's non-COVID facility following breathlessness and high blood pressure and sugar.

Speaking to a news agency, Saira Banu's close family friend Faisal Farooqui said that she is doing well and is resting at home. On Thursday, a hospital doctor had said that Saira Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem- acute coronary syndrome.

Meanwhile, Saira Banu's husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment. The couple got married in 1966.

In the past several years, Saira Banu was Dilip's caregiver and was the backbone of the legendary actor. Not only did she take care of him when his health was fragile but also kept his fans on social media updated about him.

