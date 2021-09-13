Shah Rukh Khan – Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming social drama to deal with the concept of ‘Donkey Flight’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from action for almost two years. The actor last appeared in Aanand L Rai's film Zero. The superstar has many projects lined up on his list including the espionage drama Pathan and Atlee's next untitled film.
The actor also has ace director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming social drama on the list. According to a report by a web portal, the much-anticipated film is not a regular Bollywood social drama and will deal with a broader immigration issue.
Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani project to roll from September 2021
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply