Anil Kapoor dances his heart out with Usain Bolt and others in Munich

Actor Anil Kapoor recently took to his social media handle to share a happy video of himself from Munich. In the video, the actor can be seen dancing his heart out in a mask-free zone.

''#MunichDiaries Just to be able to breathe in a mask free zone in a park in Munich with music playing was enough for me to shake my leg…. praying the world soon gets fully vaccinated and we can go back to normal life .'' Anil captioned the video while expressing his joy to be able to rather without a mask on.

Anil Kapoor also retweeted a video shared by Usain Bolt. In the video, Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing without a mask with a group of other people in a closed space. "It's a party here in Munich @anilskaoor #CY," wrote Bolt along with the video.

Retweeting the video, Anil Kapoor wrote, "A memorable night in Munich".

A memorable night in Munich! @usainbolt https://t.co/j21E1gUFEm

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film AK vs AK which also starred Anurag Kashyap. He will next be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. He is also shooting for a project with Fatima Sana Sheikh.

