Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on January 6, 2022

Ever since the Maharashtra government announced that theatres in the state will be re-opening on October 22, it has been announcement galore in Bollywood. Since Sunday, filmmakers have been blocking dates for their film releases. Today, the makers of the much anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi have announced that it will be the first film to release in theatres next year.
Alia Bhatt had wrapped the shoot of the film in June this year. The film also stars dancer-turned-actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who will be seen playing Alia's love interest. The film is partially based on the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ by S Hussain Zaidi.
