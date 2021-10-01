BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes a gothic appearance at the Paris Fashion Week for Yves Saint Laurent

BLACKPINK’S Rosé is Yves Saint Laurent’s global ambassador and she left no stone unturned. She was present at the Paris Fashion Week to attend the show. The singer who was present at the show also walked the red carpet with YSL’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

Rosé is not the only Blackpink member in Paris. She is joined by her band mate Jisoo and they’re painting the city of love red with their shenanigans. They are out and about posting pictures of themselves from the Eiffel Tower and more. Jisoo is present to attend the Dior show as their global ambassador. Their other band mates Jeanie and Lisa might also grace the fashion week with their presence in the coming week as ambassador for Chanel and Celine respectively.

Rosé made a gothic appearance as she looked stunning as ever in an all-black look. She wore a singlet dress with a straight neck, fitted top with pleats and an umbrella bottom. The mini dress hugged her perfectly as she showed of her long legs and donned knee-high shiny leather boots. She added a glam to her look with a chunky gold choker with pearls. Her makeup was soft and simple with lined eyes and her hair in a messy low ponytail with a few stray hair framing her face.

Rosé has also been in the news since rumours have been rife after GOT7’s Mark touched down in Paris for the fashion week. Although, Mark recently shut down the rumours leaving fans and their shippers heartbroken.

