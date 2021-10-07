Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai re-releases in a theatre in Tripura; 300+ tickets sold in 6 days

Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront at giving out the domestic theatrical collections of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, the Salman Khan starrer which was released on Eid 2021. It was released at a time when the second wave of Covid-19 was at its peak. Hence, the co-producers, Zee Studios, went in for a hybrid release. It means that the film was released in cinemas as well as on the pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex.

Since cinemas in most parts of India were shut by the time it was released on May 13, it managed to make it on the big screen in only 3 cinemas, all of which were in Tripura. These theatres were SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema in Agartala and SSR Dharmanagar in Dharmanagar. After nearly a month, it was released in Maharashtra followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh etc. Overall, the film had a release in only a handful of properties in these states. But in the Bakri Eid week, it managed to get a wide release in several centres and even managed to attract a significant number of viewers.

Now, we have found out that life has come full circle for Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is back in Bakala cinema in Agartala from October 1. And in a pleasant surprise of events, viewers have been flocking to the cinema hall to watch this nearly 5-month old film even today.

Satadeep Saha, CEO of SSR Cinemas Pvt Ltd, who runs Bakala cinema told this writer, “We are running 3 shows a day, at 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The film has been collecting around Rs. 6000-6500 daily and these are very good collections. On October 2, the film even collected nearly Rs. 8000.” He also added, “300+ tickets have been sold in 6 days. The film has collected Rs. 40,000 nett approximately till now this week.”

Looking at the response, Satadeep Saha has decided to continue playing Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai from next week. He said, “We are continuing the film from Friday, October 8. However, we’ll be able to play the film only till October 9 as a Bengali film is releasing on Sunday, October 10 on the occasion of Puja.”

A trade expert said, “I have no words. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai was out on digital and sadly, also on piracy on the day of its release. Anyone can watch it for free anytime. Also, we were told that audiences have panned it. Yet, it managed to find an audience wherever it was released in cinemas. And even after 5 months, if more than 300 people have paid Rs. 150 to watch it, it shows that it has been a well-accepted film.”

