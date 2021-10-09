Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan rent property to SBI for Rs. 18.9 lakh per month

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is getting a new tenant in the State Bank of India. The bank has leased the ground floor of a property owned by the Bachchans in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu locality. The bank has got into an agreement with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

The Bachchans have leased a 3,150 sq ft in a building close to the family residence, Jalsa, in Juhu. The bank has agreed to pay Rs. 18.9 lakh as monthly rent for a 15-year lease. As per reports, the rent will see a 25% escalation every five years.

Reportedly, the bank has paid a security deposit of over Rs. 2.26 crore, equivalent to a year's rent. The agreement was registered on September 28, 2021. The property was earlier occupied by Citibank who recently vacated the space.

ALSO READ: CoinDCX ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results