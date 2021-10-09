Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan rent property to SBI for Rs. 18.9 lakh per month

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is getting a new tenant in the State Bank of India. The bank has leased the ground floor of a property owned by the Bachchans in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu locality. The bank has got into an agreement with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.
The Bachchans have leased a 3,150 sq ft in a building close to the family residence, Jalsa, in Juhu. The bank has agreed to pay Rs. 18.9 lakh as monthly rent for a 15-year lease. As per reports, the rent will see a 25% escalation every five years.
ALSO READ: CoinDCX ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply