Antim vs Satyameva Jayate 2 clash: Salman Khan starrer begin screen bookings across India

November 26 is the day of the big clash, as it would witness the clash of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth alongside John Abraham's triple role drama, Satyameva Jayate 2. In this exclusive series, we bring to you an inside scoop on the behind the door scenes of the exhibition sector. An exhibitor informs us that the team of Antim – Zee Studios along with Salman Khan Films – have started screen booking all across the country.
"The exhibitors have received a message from the distribution end about blocking screens at reasonable terms. The message also has some instructions in the form of displaying the film's poster at prominent position across all the properties, playing the trailer before all film releases until November 26," an exhibitor informed Bollywood Hungama.
He further informed that the team of Antim will be printing all the publicity material by themselves and sending it for display at single screens across India. "Salman and Zee understand the plight of cinema owners and hence have decided to bear the marketing expense. In today's time, in 90 out of 100 cases, it's the exhibitors, who have to bear the expense for printing the hoardings and banners," the exhibitor added.
The digital posters have already been dispatched, and the trailer code too will be sent to cinema owners by early next week. The standees are being made at the local distribution offices and will be up for display by next week. "Salman and Zee have opted for a marketing mix of digital with on ground. Don't be surprised if you spot assets of Antim at most major cinema halls this Diwali. This is just the beginning as both – SMJ 2 and Antim team – will go all out in terms of marketing in the days to come."
Stay tuned as in part 2 of this article; we unveil the big game plan of Satyameva Jayate 2 team to bag maximum showcasing. Who will win the race of bagging more screens? Only time will say.
