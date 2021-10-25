Viral ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ singer Yohani to make a special appearance in Ranveer Singh”s show ‘The Big Picture’

In the upcoming episode of Colors TV's show 'The Big Picture' joining host, Ranveer Singh will be the voice behind the viral Instagram track Manike Mage Hithe. Yes, you heard that right Srilankan singer and internet sensation Yohani will be seen in the upcoming episode of the quiz reality show. Earlier, singer Yohani Diloka De Silva also appeared on Bigg Boss 15 where she sang her viral song and interacted with the host Salman Khan

In the promo shared by Colors on their official Instagram handle, Yohani is seen singing the famous song. While she melodiously sings her song, the show-charmer Ranveer Singh couldn't just stop grooving to it. The episode will witness the duo having some great which will surely be a delightful treat to the audience.

Sharing the promo Colors wrote, "Mehfil toh jamegi hi, jab Yohani gaayengi unka famous gaana ‘Manike mage hithe’ The Big Picture ke manch par! Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. @yohanimusic".

