Arjun Kapoor shares a romantic picture with Malaika Arora on her birthday; Kareena Kapoor asks for picture credits

B-Town diva Malaika Arora turned 48 today and she celebrated her day with a birthday bash. Beau Arjun Kapoor posted a sweet and extremely heartwarming wish for her on her big day.

Arjun Kapoor posted a snap of them where Malaika is seen giving Arjun a peck on his cheeks as he gives a lopsided goofy grin facing towards the camera. He promises to make her happy on her birthday and every other day. They both look loved up and adorable and it’s hard to get enough of this couple. Kareena Kapoor although had a very different comment from other celebs who showered them with love. Kapoor asked for picture credits from Arjun ji for this snap.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Malaika and Arjun reportedly started dating in 2018. Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They were married for over 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. He went abroad for higher studies a few months ago.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora is currently seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Also Read: Malaika Arora makes a jaw dropping entrance for her 48th Birthday Bash

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results