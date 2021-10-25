Karisma Kapoor is a ray of light in a beautiful silk saree

Karisma Kapoor knows the art of bringing in a wave of change. From being the first girl of the Kapoor family to enter showbiz to being a trendsetter with her fashion game over the years, Karisma is a true blue icon of her era. She made her acting debut at the age of 17, with Prem Qaidi in 1991. Karisma went on to become one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood.

Karisma Kapoor is a harmonious confluence of yellow and red shimmers and shines in every rustle of this Kanchipuram Silk Saree. The yellow body is crafted with silver zari leaf motifs and the exquisite radiance of the weave is given a vibrant edge with a red gold zari korvai border with peacocks, floral motifs, rudraksh and diagonal lines. The magnificent fuschia gold zari brocade pallu with peacocks and paisleys enhances the timeless appeal. The plain, backless fuschia blouse with zari border is a perfect finish. Karisma was seen at the launch of the saree brand Kantkala. The saree is beautiful and she looks resplendent the silk saree.

Karisma was last seen with dad Randhir Kapoor on Kapil Sharma’s show where they revealed a lot of secrets about the Kapoor family and it was laugh riot.

