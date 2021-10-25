Karisma Kapoor is a ray of light in a beautiful silk saree

Karisma Kapoor knows the art of bringing in a wave of change. From being the first girl of the Kapoor family to enter showbiz to being a trendsetter with her fashion game over the years, Karisma is a true blue icon of her era. She made her acting debut at the age of 17, with Prem Qaidi in 1991. Karisma went on to become one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood.
Karisma was last seen with dad Randhir Kapoor on Kapil Sharma’s show where they revealed a lot of secrets about the Kapoor family and it was laugh riot.
