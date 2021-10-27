Mom-to-be Freida Pinto pens a heartfelt note for new moms along with a stunning picture flaunting her baby bump

photographer husband in a hush hush ceremony during the Corona Virus pandemic. She is pregnant and has been blessing us with the pictures.

Freida Pinto was seen dressed in a gorgeous brown halter neck body hugging dress. Frieda made a sultry expression for the cameras with a fresh face with soft dewy tones with her hair in a messy middle partition. Freida looks gorgeous. Freida gives a small smile for the cameras as her eyes gleam with unconditional love of expected motherhood. Freida pens a heartfelt note in the caption about postpartum and life as a new mom.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto)

Freida is best known for playing the role of Latika in the Danny Boyle-directed Slumdog Millionaire, which won several Academy Awards. She has appeared in films such as Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, Immortals, Trishna, Love Sonia and Netflix's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle.

Also Read: Freida Pinto reveals that she secretly got married to boyfriend Cory Tran, says ‘we got married, went home, took a nap’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results