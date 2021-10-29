Jail officials says Aryan Khan promised financial and legal help to some prisoners after he got bail

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday, 25 days after his arrest in a drugs case. He is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail and was in his cell when the bail was granted by the Bombay High Court. The Court's decision was conveyed to Aryan by the jail authorities.
According to reports, jail officials said that Aryan was happy to receive the information about getting bail and also expressed his gratitude to the prison staff. He was informed at around 6 pm.
Reports state that Aryan also promised to provide financial help to the families of some prisoners he got acquainted with during his stay in the jail. He also assured them of legal help.
ALSO READ: ‘PR Bond of Rs. 1 lakh, surrender passport, appear at NCB office every Friday’- HC sets 14 conditions for Aryan Khan’s bail
