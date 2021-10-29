Rohit Shetty shares a picture with Akshay Kumar ahead of the release of Sooryavanshi, gives it a ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ twist

Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the theatres on November 5, coinciding with Diwali festival. The film was scheduled to release last year, but it got postponed because of the pandemic. The team is currently busy promoting the film on popular TV shows. On Friday morning, Rohit took to Instagram to share a picture with Akshay along with a ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ twist.

In the picture, the actor-director duo can be seen laughing while they are at Kapil Sharma’s show. Akshay can be seen resting his head on Rohit’s lap. Sharing the picture with his fans, Rohit wrote, “Picture dekhne ke baad When Raju knows that SACH MEIN 25 DIN MEIN PAISA DOUBLE hone waala hai @akshaykumar.”

Earlier, Katrina had shared a hilarious video of Rohit and Akshay resting amid the promotions. She showed how the boys were sleeping on the first day of their promotions. Along with the video, she had written, “Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5th”

Sooryavanshi also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in special appearances. The trailer was released earlier and it left all the fans quite excited.

