Kartik Aaryan charges Rs. 21 crores for Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon

In a recent article we revealed that Kartik Aaryan had given a special discount to producer Sajid Nadiadwala as he charged a nominal sum of Rs. 15 crores for director Sameer Vidwan's rom-com starring him alongside Kiara Advani. And now, we get you another scoop on Kartik's remuneration for the Ala Vaikunthapuramloo remake, Shehzada.
"Kartik is slowly taking the stride to be among the top stars of the industry and his remuneration is the right indication of his rising popularity. The young dynamite has charged a huge sum of Rs. 21 crores for this action comedy, which is his highest for a single theatrical film till date," a source told Bollywood Hungama.
Shehzada features Kriti Sanon as the female lead and is directed by Rohit Dhawan.
