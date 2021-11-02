aespa joins 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade line up

South Korean pop-group aespa has been announced as a part of the lineup for the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
On November 1, Macy’s announced with a Twitter post that aespa would be joining a lineup that includes Carrie Underwood, Andy Grammer, Darren Criss, Kim Petras, Nelly, Tai Verdes, and more. aespa will be on the float Her Future is STEM-sational by Olay.
The parade will take place in New York City on November 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time. aespa’s label mates, NCT 127, performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2019.
aespa released their first extended play, Savage on October 5 which recently hit the top 20 of the Billboard 200. The album contains six tracks, including the lead single of the same name.
