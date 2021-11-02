aespa joins 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade line up

South Korean pop-group aespa has been announced as a part of the lineup for the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On November 1, Macy’s announced with a Twitter post that aespa would be joining a lineup that includes Carrie Underwood, Andy Grammer, Darren Criss, Kim Petras, Nelly, Tai Verdes, and more. aespa will be on the float Her Future is STEM-sational by Olay.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a longtime U.S. holiday tradition consisting of thousands of people, large character balloons, floats, marching bands, performances, and various forms of entertainment.

THIS JUST IN! Here’s the star-studded lineup for this year’s 95th #MacysParade!

Check out who’s joining the party! https://t.co/20Zc7A5ox9 pic.twitter.com/IrtZKGTXcm

— Macy's (@Macys) November 1, 2021

The parade will take place in New York City on November 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time. aespa’s label mates, NCT 127, performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2019.

aespa released their first extended play, Savage on October 5 which recently hit the top 20 of the Billboard 200. The album contains six tracks, including the lead single of the same name.

Also Read: South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook tests positive for COVID-19 amid the filming of The Sound Of Magic

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results