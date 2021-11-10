Alaya F is the perfect boho style icon in a Saksha and Kinni outfit worth Rs. 27,000

Alaya F knows how to get all the jaws dropping and she doesn’t fail at it. All her Instagram posts are fire and her looks are on fleek. She recently finished filming Freddy with Kartik Aaryan.

Alaya F looked stunning as she posed by the sea in a printed set. She styled a fitted bustier with shorts of the same print from Saksha and Kinni worth Rs. 15,000. The diamond printed set suits her petite figure and accentuates her curves as she also flaunts her toned midriff. She finishe the look with a chiffon diamond print cape with exaggerated sleeves and cloth belt. The cape was the perfect add on and the look is boho yet chic, again from Saksha and Kinni and costs Rs. 12,000. Alaya looked fresh and the styling is on point.

It seems like Alaya F has booked her next film. After making her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, she signed her second film under Ekta Kapoor's production banner. Now, she is starring in another project under their banner opposite Kartik Aaryan. Titled Freddy, the film was recently officially announced.

Also Read: Alaya F wins the internet with her poised style quotient for Pre-diwali festivities

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results