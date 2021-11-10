Justin Bieber to hold stage interactive virtual concert in collaboration with Wave

Pop-star Justin Bieber has announced that he is partnering with virtual entertainment company Wave for Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience.

According to the announcement, the collaboration will give fans a “futuristic look into the metaverse, merging gaming, real time motion-capture, and live musical performance into an immersive interactive experience. Audiences will go on an epic and intimate musical journey with Bieber and see him perform songs from his #1 album Justice before kicking off his 2022 Justice World Tour.” Wave’s technology will allow Bieber to transform into a digital avatar and perform a full live show.

As reported by Variety, Bieber said, “I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans. I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Wave will roll out rebroadcasts of Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience for fans worldwide on wave, watch and YouTube on Saturday, November 20, and November 21.

Also Read: Justin Bieber unveils Amazon Prime Video documentary trailer, gives viewers backstage glimpse of his New Year’s Eve 2020 concert

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results