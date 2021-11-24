Antim star Salman Khan opens up on OTT taking over cinemas

Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth is all set to hit the cinema halls this Friday on November 26. In the film, Salman plays the role of a Sikh cop Rajveer Singh. The actor will be also sharing the space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
Recently, the actor got into a press interaction with journalists from various publications on 21st November 2021. During the interaction, he talked about the emergence of OTT and Cinema Halls in the country. He also talked about cinema as a powerful medium and how generates great revenue for the country.
Talking about if the magic of theatres is fading away since the rise of OTT during the lockdown he says, "No. I knew theatres would be shut for some time but once vaccinations are done and this becomes like common flu, people will come back and shoots would restart too. I don’t think cinema can take OTT’s place and neither can OTT take away cinema’s place. Because it is not the same thing. One would sit at home with family and watch it either on TV or on a laptop. It is fun to watch anything on a phone or iPad. It is best to watch on TV, but that also doesn’t match up to the theatre screen."
