Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple to host reception for film industry on a later date

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9. The couple will be having a destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities will commence on December 7 and the bride and groom are expected to arrive today.
Reportedly, the wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair, with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple also wishes to celebrate their joy with members of the film industry as well. They will be hosting a reception for the industry members at a much later date.
The sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on December 8. The couple will tie the knot on December 9 and will conclude the festivities with a reception on December 10.
ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal sends food packets prepared by his chef to the paparazzi waiting outside his house ahead of wedding with Katrina Kaif
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply