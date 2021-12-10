Priyanka Chopra spends time with her pets on the sets of Citadel

Priyanka Chopra is busy with back-to-back projects. Her recent project Citadel is currently in production. The actress is busy with the shooting of her forthcoming series, produced by Russo Brothers.
Priyanka, on Wednesday, shared new photos from the sets. She recently shot at Hyde Park, London and little babies, her pups Gino, Diana and Panda accompanied her on set. The actress posted pictures with them and she wrote on her caption: "Bring-your-pups-to-work day."
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections soon.
