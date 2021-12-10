Priyanka Chopra spends time with her pets on the sets of Citadel

Priyanka Chopra is busy with back-to-back projects. Her recent project Citadel is currently in production. The actress is busy with the shooting of her forthcoming series, produced by Russo Brothers.

Priyanka, on Wednesday, shared new photos from the sets. She recently shot at Hyde Park, London and little babies, her pups Gino, Diana and Panda accompanied her on set. The actress posted pictures with them and she wrote on her caption: "Bring-your-pups-to-work day."

She added the hashtag #Citadel. Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections soon.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces the world premiere of Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali on December 16 at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results