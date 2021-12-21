TWICE’s Jeongyeon won’t participate in Seoul concerts owing to health issues, confirms JYP Entertainment

South Korean female group TWICE member Jeongyeon will have to sit out of the group’s concerts in Seoul this week. On December 20, JYP Entertainment released a statement, informing Jeongyeon’s health issues.

According to Soompi, the statement read, “After discussions with her and the other members, it has been decided that because of health issues, Jeongyeon will not participate in the Seoul concerts of TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘III’ that are scheduled for December 25 and 26. We apologize for delivering such unfortunate news to the fans who have been waiting for these concerts. As an agency, we will do our best to make sure that our artists can promote in good health.”

They continued, “For those who wish to cancel their tickets in light of this news, then please contact the Yes24 concert customer service center and 100 percent refunds will be given without extra fees. You can check this information in more detail on the website where the tickets were acquired. We are grateful for the anticipation and support for TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘III’ and apologize once again for this news.”

Earlier, Jeongyeon took second break in a year in August 2021. JYP Entertainment announced that time, that Jeongyeon would be halting all her activities due to panic and anxiety disorder.

TWICE was scheduled to hold three concerts in Seoul to kick off their upcoming world tour, but the December 24 date was recently canceled due to stricter social distancing guidelines.

On the work front, TWICE released their first official English-language single, The Feels, on October 1 which debuted at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the group's first appearance on the chart. The song also made its way to the UK Singles Chart, where it peaked at number 80.The group's third Korean studio album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, was released on November 12 with its title track, Scientist. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200, breaking Taste of Love's record.

