4 Years of Tiger Zinda Hai: “It’s important to know people beyond their religion” – Sajjad Delafrooz

Superstar Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai completes 4 years since its enormous release on the big screen on 22nd December 2017. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunited as Tiger and Zoya in the film. Actor Sajjad Delafrooz, who played the evil Abu Usman, managed to grabbed eyeballs through his menacing role in the movie. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sajjad, the film also starred some major talent like Girish Karnad, Kumud Mishra, Angad Bedi, and Paresh Rawal. To commemorate Tiger Zinda Hai’s 4th anniversary, we are going down memory lane.

In a past interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor discussed Islamophobia and said, “There is too much hate among people and that is because we lack proper education.”

He further added that education teaches us how to accept each other despite our differences. When asked about the void between two religions, Sajjad added that people have so much hate in themselves for different religions. He further explained, “It is important to know each other beyond their religions”, and that is what he lives by.

On the work front, Sajjad will be next seen in Suswagatam Khushamdeed which also stars Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif. The Irani actor was last seen in Special OPS, Baby, Under The Shadow, and Kung Fu Yoga.

