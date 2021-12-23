India’s Best Dancer Season 2 to welcome Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhwaha and celebrate the ‘Maa Special’ episode

The upcoming Christmas weekend of Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer – Season 2 will be a visual treat for the viewers as it promises all the merry and joy. Gracing the dance reality show will be the most loved and new-age artists – Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa for one episode.
While the other episode will celebrate the ‘Maa Special’ where through dance, the contestants will showcase how mothers play a monumental role their lives. While one episode promises to be a musical treat, the other episode will ride on love, nostalgia, bonds, and more!
ALSO READ:“I feel proud to represent a blend of African cultures, Afro dance and African beauty in Dance Meri Rani”- Nora Fatehi
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply