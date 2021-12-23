India’s Best Dancer Season 2 to welcome Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhwaha and celebrate the ‘Maa Special’ episode

The upcoming Christmas weekend of Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer – Season 2 will be a visual treat for the viewers as it promises all the merry and joy. Gracing the dance reality show will be the most loved and new-age artists – Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa for one episode.

While the other episode will celebrate the ‘Maa Special’ where through dance, the contestants will showcase how mothers play a monumental role their lives. While one episode promises to be a musical treat, the other episode will ride on love, nostalgia, bonds, and more!

From Nora and Guru lighting up the stage with their dance moves as they promote their latest song ‘Dance Meri Rani’ and judge Terence Lewis making a revelation as he exclusively sings his first ever single ‘Shadayee’ to be out in 2022, the weekend episodes are going to be a must-watch. Not only this, for the ‘Maa Special’ episode, the choreographers will be seen paying an incredible tribute to Geeta Maa making her emotional and in another moment, the judges will be seen sharing their fondest memories with their mothers during the episode.

