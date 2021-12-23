Arushi Nishank and Vishal Singh receive congratulations from Gautam Gambhir for their upcoming song ‘Jo Tumko Jhooth Lage’

Actor Arushi Nishank, who charmed the audience with her music video 'Wafa Raas Na Aayi', is set to unravel the magic again with her upcoming track 'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage'. The song's first look poster was released on December 12, 2021.

Arushi Nishank and Vishal Singh receive congratulations from Gautam Gambhir. "My heartiest congratulations for this fine piece of work. I offer my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you both." the former cricketer said on social media.

Arushi is the daughter of former Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, known by his pen name Nishank. The first look poster has a very urban British feel to it with cyan, indigo and other cool colours of the family dominating the frame.

'Jo Tumko Jhoot Lage', which also features Vishal Singh, has been composed by Oye Kunaal, who has also doubled up as a lyricist. The song, touted to portray an impeccable chemistry between Arushi and Vishal, will be soon released under the label of Zee Music Company.

