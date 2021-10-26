Meera’s reaction on her leaked sex video

A Pakistani court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against film actress Meera and her husband, and directed the police to produce them in court on April 2 in connection with their alleged sex video, which has leaked online. Her sex video with her husband has spread lot of social obscenity in the society.

Such a notorious act led both of them to settle in the US after the sex video released on the internet a couple of months ago. It has been uploaded by unidentified persons to numerous websites over the past few days. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had cut off access to the video following a request from Meera, who has appeared in two Bollywood films.

Upon this, Meera claimed that it was a counterfeit video, Shahzad has since insisted that since he and Meera are husband and wife there is no point in making the video controversial.

"Those making hue and cry over (our sex) video should stop propagating against us," he said. "It is a fake video as the girl in it has put on a 'Meera face mask'. The video should be sent to the US for forensic tests as Pakistan has no such facility," Meera said.

Click HERE to read more from Fashion Central.