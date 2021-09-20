Don’t Breathe 2 (English)

DON’T BREATHE 2 is the story of an old, blind man whose quiet solace life is disturbed when his past sins catch up with him. Eight years after the events of the first film, blind Navy Seal veteran Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives with his 11-year-old daughter, Phoenix (Madelyn Grace), and his Rottweiler, Shadow, in a Detroit suburb. Norman has told Phoenix that her mother died after their old house caught fire. Norman is quite protective of Phoenix and rarely allows her to go out. He is home-schooling her to keep her safe. The only time she’s allowed to go out is when Hernandez (Stephanie Arcila) comes to their house once in a while. She is a veteran army ranger who wants Phoenix to go out and get the first-hand experience of the outside world. One day, when Phoenix is out with Hernandez, the former bumps into Raylan (Brendan Sexton III), who tries to misbehave with her. But she is saved as Shadows scares him away. Hernandez drops Phoenix home and while she is returning, Raylan and his gang kill her. They then reach Norman’s house. First, they lure Shadow away and kill him. Later, they infiltrate the house. Norman realizes something is wrong when he discovers Shadow’s body. Phoenix, too, realizes in the nick of time the presence of an intruder and hides. Sadly, for both, they soon get confronted by Raylan and his gang members. Raylan shocks Phoenix as he tells her that he is her real father. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

