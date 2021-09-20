Free Guy (English)

FREE GUY is the story of a bank teller who discovers that he’s part of a video game. Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is a non-player character (NPC) in an online, open-world video game called Free City. Guy, however, is unaware that he is in a video game. He works in the bank and spends time with his best friend and co-worker, a bank security guard named Buddy (Lil Rel Howery). Guy desires to fall in love and is waiting for the girl of his dreams to enter his life. One day, he comes across the Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer), who is singing the song that he dreams that his dream girl will like. Buddy warns Guy not to pursue her as ‘she is wearing sunglasses’ and is different from us. Guy, however, doesn’t heed his advice. He steals a sunglass from a person and suddenly, his life changes. Meanwhile, in the real world, Walter "Keys" McKey (Joe Keery) is working at Soonami Games, which owns the Free City game. Keys along with Millie Rusk (Jodie Comer) had developed a game called Life Itself. However, Soonami’s head developer and Keys’ current boss Antwan (Taika Waititi) stole Life Itself’s source code to create Free City. Millie spends her time playing Free City hoping to find evidence that can prove that Antwan stole their game. Her avatar in Free City is Molotov Girl and when Guy pursues her, the latter unintentionally becomes a part of her endeavour. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results