Prince Andrew has been properly served with court papers.

The Duke of York has been given a week to challenge an English judge’s ruling that he was correctly notified of a legal claim over allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl.

A judge in the High Court in London this week stated that she had accepted a request for service on Prince Andrew by lawyers acting for Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre, 38, has brought a civil claim against Andrew, 61, in a New York court but there has been a dispute over whether the duke has been properly served with the proceedings, a legal formality that is required for the case to continue.