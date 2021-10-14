Movie Review: Venom – Let There Be Carnage (English)

Back in 2018, we saw the release of VENOM starring Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock who contracts a symbiot to become Venom. Now years on, we see the release of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE, a sequel to the first film that introduces the race of symbiots. But will the new film in the franchise entice audience is the question.

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE follows the story of Eddie Brock who tries to revive his failing career, while at the same time struggling with his symbiot to maintain sense of normalcy. In the midst of his chaotic life, Brock receives a peculiar invitation from serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) on death row. The police request Brock to speak to Kasady and uncover where he hid his victims. An unexpected visual engraving on his visit to Kasady reveals the mystery location that Kasady used to hide his victims, which eventually moves up Kasady’s sentence. Angered by this, Kasady sends Brock a note inviting him to witness his end since it was him who organised it. In his second meeting with Kasady, Brock is bitten by the serial killer who unintentionally comes into contact with a symbiot, thus giving existence to Carnage. Now combined with Carnage, Kasady is out for revenge on those who have slighted him. Will Brock and Venom manage to subdue Kasady and Carnage, or will the latter two overpower the journalist is what forms the rest of the film.

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE begins with a montage from 1996 that introduces key characters of the film like Frances Barrison (Naomie Harris), Cleatus Kasady, Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham). After the introductions and a bit of back story, the film continues to the main character of Eddie Brock and his symbiot Venom detailing his struggle to regain his stature in the world of journalism. From there, the film quickly progresses to Kasady and Brock’s encounter, wherein Kasady comes in contact with a symbiot bringing into existence Carnage. From here the pace of the film picks up dramatically as a cat and mouse chase begins involving all the characters introduced so far. Director Andy Serkis has done a good job with the direction. Despite there being multiple story tracks running simultaneously, he manages to merge them seamlessly making for a pleasurable viewing experience. A note here needs to be made that even though the film continues to be rather dark, it has much more lighter moments than the first film. In fact, the constant banter between Brock and Venom adds some fun light moments to the film.

Speaking of the performances, Tom Hardy has once again proved his excellence as a strong actor, perfectly portraying a man torn between what he wants to do, what he has to do, and what he is made to do. Woody Harrelson as Cleatus Kasady AKA Carnage has similarly done an exceptional job in his given role. Harrelson manages to portray an air of menace even behind bars in a guarded room. His play on expressions, voice modulation and of course his acting talent give substance and life to his role. Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison does well, but seems to be severely underutilised, especially since she could easily have crippled both Venom and Carnage if given the chance. However, on the other hand, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying seems to have a meatier role in this film as compared to the first. In fact, she plays a rather pivotal role in the film that helps take the story forward.

Given that VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE is an actioner that features aliens there is bound to be use of CGI and there is loads of it. However, despite being high on CGI content, the film’s visuals appear seamless and clean. A commendable job done by the VFX department that have maintained a sense of realism while executing action sequences. A special note here needs to be made for the action team for maintaining the physics of the film, which stays true despite the gravity defying stunts. In terms of background score, Marco Beltrami as the composer has done well to lend the visuals with a captivating track that elevates the viewing experience.

On the whole, VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE makes for a fun watch. Better than the first film in the franchise, VENOM 2 that takes the character’s story forward to interlink it with yet another major franchise is a definite must watch for Marvel fans. At the box office, the film is likely to see a good spate of collections.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results