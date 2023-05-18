Toronto man Jordan Fitzpatrick arrested for assault

This article was last updated on May 18, 2023

On Monday, May 15, 2023, officers investigated an assault in the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Jordan Fitzpatrick, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

four counts of Assault two counts of Choking Utter Death Threats Assault with a Weapon Forcible Confinement

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in room 205 at 10 a.m.

